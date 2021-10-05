Richard Goodall

Liontrust multi-asset duo join Marlborough in new senior investment roles

Liontrust multi-asset duo join Marlborough in new senior investment roles

Sheldon MacDonald and Nathan Sweeney

clock 05 October 2021 • 2 min read
Marlborough hires Alastair Caw from Columbia Threadneedle as it eyes growth

Marlborough hires Alastair Caw from Columbia Threadneedle as it eyes growth

Joins as head of client solutions

clock 21 September 2021 • 1 min read
Marlborough's Santa Barbara and Feld to head up two HL segregated mandates

Marlborough's Santa Barbara and Feld to head up two HL segregated mandates

Marlborough Micro and Nano Cap Growth managers

clock 02 August 2021 • 2 min read
Marlborough Technology fund to become Global Innovation fund as it relaunches with broader investment policy

Marlborough Technology fund to become Global Innovation fund as it relaunches with broader investment policy

Changes apply from 22 September

clock 26 July 2021 • 2 min read
Former L&G and AXA exec joins Marlborough Group as non-exec director

Former L&G and AXA exec joins Marlborough Group as non-exec director

Simon Ellis also worked at Henderson Global Investors

clock 19 July 2021 • 1 min read
Marlborough Group restructure sees Goodall take top role

Marlborough Group restructure sees Goodall take top role

Combining £6bn of AUM

clock 31 March 2021 •
Marlborough hires business development and strategy director from Parmenion

Marlborough hires business development and strategy director from Parmenion

30 years' industry experience

clock 12 November 2018 •
