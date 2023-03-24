Marlborough launches new platform with 0.20% annual charge

Led by Seccl founders

Hope William-Smith
clock • 2 min read
Marlborough launches new platform with 0.20% annual charge

A new platform has been launched by the Marlborough Group with a key focus on meeting the communication expectations laid out for advisers under Consumer Duty.

The Select Platform, announced yesterday (23 March), will feature an annual charge of 0.20% and is being led by Phil Gilder - a member of the team which founded technology firm Seccl.

The experienced platform team under Gilder have integrated Seccl technology for the new Marlborough offering, along with specialist customer relationship management software.

The firm said the "best in breed" mix represents a significant increase in efficiency for platform capabilities.

"The Select Platform has been specifically designed to save advisers' time, using the latest application programming interface (API) technology to provide improved integration with their back-office systems," Marlborough stated.

"This digital-first technology is supported by a highly experienced service team committed to delivering first-class outcomes for advisers and their clients."

Andrew Griffith raises concerns over FCA's Consumer Duty rules - reports

Chief executive Richard Goodall added: "We have also designed the platform to help reinforce all-important client relationships, by making it significantly easier for advisers to report key portfolio information in clear, informative ways their clients will really value."

Multi-asset funds from Marlborough along with its managed portfolio solutions range will sit on the new platform, along with a range of investment solutions from other providers. This will include general investment accounts and ISA, Junior ISA and self-invested personal pension wrappers.

Goodall said a key focus for the platform was meeting "increased regulatory responsibility heralded by the Financial Conduct Authority's Consumer Duty".

"Advisers will value the opportunity to further enhance their investment communication with clients," he explained. "We expect this to increase engagement, which should also support clients in making informed investment decisions."

Gilder, who is managing director, added: "Our focus from the outset has been on understanding exactly what advisers need, then specifically designing a platform to provide it.

"We are also conscious of the cost pressures facing advisers and that Consumer Duty places a significant focus on them achieving value for clients. So, we're offering the Select Platform for a highly competitive fee that represents very attractive value."

Related Topics

Hope William-Smith
Author spotlight

Hope William-Smith

Editor at Professional Adviser

View profile
More from Hope William-Smith

Spring Budget 23: LTA scrap 'could see more people turn to IFAs'

Spring Budget 23: Annual investment allowance for firms raised to £1m

More on Platforms

Charlie Huggins (pictured) joined Wealth Club in April 2022 after over a decade at Hargreaves Lansdown.
Platforms

Wealth Club hands new Quality Shares portfolio to ex-HL manager Huggins

Discretionary shares portfolio

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 09 March 2023 • 2 min read
The number of DIY accounts hit an all-time high of 9.54 million last year, up from 5.7 million accounts in the fourth quarter of 2019.
Platforms

DIY investment assets shrink 8% in 2022

£345bn at year end

Laura Miller
clock 21 February 2023 • 2 min read
Richard Flynn, UK managing director of Charles Schwab
Platforms

Charles Schwab opens US investing platform to UK

Managed Account Select service

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 01 February 2023 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Ex-Scottish Mortgage director Amar Bhidé goes to FCA with concerns

24 March 2023 • 2 min read
02

Stifel calls out Baillie Gifford for 'poor' disclosure around unlisted holdings

23 March 2023 • 2 min read
03

Bank of England finds SVB UK clients pulled £3bn on day of collapse

23 March 2023 • 1 min read
04

Artemis taps Columbia Threadneedle for global equities portfolio manager

23 March 2023 • 1 min read
05

Trian Investors 1 eyes voluntary wind-up

24 March 2023 • 1 min read
06

Marlborough launches new platform with 0.20% annual charge

24 March 2023 • 2 min read
30 Mar
United Kingdom
Website

SI Alliance webinar: Equities, bonds and real assets: Where are the investment opportunities?

Register now
Trustpilot