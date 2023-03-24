Marlborough launches new platform with 0.20% annual charge

The Select Platform, announced yesterday (23 March), will feature an annual charge of 0.20% and is being led by Phil Gilder - a member of the team which founded technology firm Seccl.

The experienced platform team under Gilder have integrated Seccl technology for the new Marlborough offering, along with specialist customer relationship management software.

The firm said the "best in breed" mix represents a significant increase in efficiency for platform capabilities.

"The Select Platform has been specifically designed to save advisers' time, using the latest application programming interface (API) technology to provide improved integration with their back-office systems," Marlborough stated.

"This digital-first technology is supported by a highly experienced service team committed to delivering first-class outcomes for advisers and their clients."

Andrew Griffith raises concerns over FCA's Consumer Duty rules - reports

Chief executive Richard Goodall added: "We have also designed the platform to help reinforce all-important client relationships, by making it significantly easier for advisers to report key portfolio information in clear, informative ways their clients will really value."

Multi-asset funds from Marlborough along with its managed portfolio solutions range will sit on the new platform, along with a range of investment solutions from other providers. This will include general investment accounts and ISA, Junior ISA and self-invested personal pension wrappers.

Goodall said a key focus for the platform was meeting "increased regulatory responsibility heralded by the Financial Conduct Authority's Consumer Duty".

"Advisers will value the opportunity to further enhance their investment communication with clients," he explained. "We expect this to increase engagement, which should also support clients in making informed investment decisions."

Gilder, who is managing director, added: "Our focus from the outset has been on understanding exactly what advisers need, then specifically designing a platform to provide it.

"We are also conscious of the cost pressures facing advisers and that Consumer Duty places a significant focus on them achieving value for clients. So, we're offering the Select Platform for a highly competitive fee that represents very attractive value."