Marlborough hires Fidelity's Nick Peters

Nine years at Fidelity

Nick Peters of Marlborough
Nick Peters of Marlborough

Marlborough has appointed Fidelity International’s Nick Peters to the newly created role of investment adviser, Investment Week has learned.

Peters has more than 25 years' investment management experience, having spent nine years as a multi-asset portfolio manager at Fidelity.

In his role, Peters will review Marlborough's existing product range and help to develop new investment propositions designed for the institutional, intermediary and retail markets.

His other experience includes more than 14 years managing European and global equity funds at AMP Asset Management and Henderson Global Investors, as well as working at Barclays Wealth and the BAE Systems pension fund.

He will report directly to Marlborough's CEO, Richard Goodall.

Goodall said: "We have ambitious plans for growth and broadening our product range is an important part of our strategy. Nick has exactly the breadth and depth of investment experience that we need to help develop our proposition, both with our single-strategy funds and in the multi-asset arena, where we offer funds and managed portfolio solutions.

"He will look in detail at our offerings across different asset classes and work closely with our investment teams and other colleagues across the business to identify new product opportunities.

"In addition, he will support us with our marketing, using his wealth of experience to help us engage even more effectively with potential clients, particularly institutional investors."

Peters added: "I am very much looking forward to putting more than two decades of fund management experience to good use helping Marlborough develop innovative new investment solutions that meet the evolving needs of institutional clients, financial advisers and retail investors.

"Marlborough has a well-earned reputation for investment excellence - and this is underpinned by a strong entrepreneurial spirit and a very positive ‘can do' culture. It is a powerful combination and I believe there's a real opportunity to use the huge amount of expertise within the group to develop new and genuinely differentiated propositions.

"Marlborough's goals and client-centric values are very much in line with my own and I am very pleased to be joining at such an exciting stage in the company's growth story."  

