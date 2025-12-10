FCA's Rathi vows to reform rules for VCT and alternative investment managers in 2026

Letter to Sir Keir Starmer

Linus Uhlig
clock • 2 min read

Venture capital and alternative investment fund managers can expect regulation to be reformed next year by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), as part of its package of pro-growth measures.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Linus Uhlig
Author spotlight

Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is a senior reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Linus Uhlig

Goldman Sachs AM bolsters active ETF range with trio of fixed income launches

ISA savers exposed to risky CFD products as regulator raises Consumer Duty concerns

More on Regulation

FCA's Rathi vows to reform rules for VCT and alternative investment managers in 2026
Regulation

FCA's Rathi vows to reform rules for VCT and alternative investment managers in 2026

Letter to Sir Keir Starmer

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 10 December 2025 • 2 min read
FCA launches 'Firm Checker' tool to help fight scammers
Regulation

FCA launches 'Firm Checker' tool to help fight scammers

Firm Checker

Alex Sebastian
clock 10 December 2025 • 1 min read
FCA sets out plans to ensure liquidity mismatches do not 'threaten financial stability'
Regulation

FCA sets out plans to ensure liquidity mismatches do not 'threaten financial stability'

Although good practice exists

Alex Sebastian
clock 09 December 2025 • 3 min read
Trustpilot