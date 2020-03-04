reflation
Why investors need a 'value over growth' approach to Europe
Europe's run of poor manufacturing and trade data continued in June.
Growing cause for optimism in the Land of the Rising Sun
Improving prospects in Japan
Fidelity's Price: The 'improving picture' for Japanese corporates
Increased share buybacks
ETF Snapshot: Flows into US large-cap ETFs reach fresh high before market sell-off
€12bn inflows last week
REYL Singapore's Liew: Investors should be cautious on India
Korea performed well
Majedie's Brass: Why I am sceptical of 'Trumponomics' impact
Moving more defensive
SocGen's Edwards: 'Reflation trade is Trump-inspired fake news'
Remains positive on bonds
Market volatility fading as likelihood of Macron win strengthens
French elections later this month
Kames' McNeill: Markets are too worried about the wrong thing
European political fears are overstated
Thesis AM: UK set to enter inflation 'twilight zone'
Not entering stagflation
Cornelian's Kilpatrick: Will Trump deliver on his reflation promises?
Significant consquences for the UK
Industry Voice: Why inflation is a global problem - and how to prepare your portfolio
Jeanne Asseraf-Bitton, Lyxor's Head of Cross Asset Research
Part II: Where next for the value comeback and how are you gaining exposure?
Managers respond to big question