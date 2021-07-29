PineBridge's Michael Kelly: there is a third way for inflation

Most are not considering a third way lying between these binary views - that inflation will persist beyond year-end but ultimately segue into an investment-friendly reflationary regime.

Looking at the pessimistic view, what factors could cause a shift to persistently high inflation?

Historically such problematic inflation has required years of nurturing. Today, it could take root if modern monetary theory (MMT) were to become structurally embedded, rather than remaining a response to crisis conditions.

On the monetary side, there is no sign of overt yield control from the Fed, which stood by as the US 10-year Treasury breached 1.25%, then 1.50%, and finally 1.75%. With the Fed contemplating tapering quantitative easing later this year and ending it in 2022, its balance sheet should grow in line with nominal GDP. By the time QE ceases, it will have grown $6.5trn more than nominal GDP since March 2009, with that extra stock providing a source of permanent demand for Treasuries relative to supply - a silent fourth partner to debt, demographics, and technology in keeping rates low. The Fed seems to be counting on this for some time.

The European Central Bank (ECB) and the Bank of Japan (BOJ) will likely exit their crisis-orientated policies a year or two later should the US Treasury curve stay anchored at very low levels as the Fed stops growing its stock of QE.

On the fiscal side, only the US is pushing policy hard enough to potentially stoke inflation, and this relies on the Democrats holding Congress in 2022. Germany's September elections may usher in more fiscal stimulus should a coalition government that includes the Greens spend more on climate initiatives. With Merkel leaving office, Draghi and Macron might be able to position for a more balanced European approach, with less austerity and more fiscal relevance.

US inflation surpasses expectations in largest uptick since 2008

However, even if this comes to pass, China's deleveraging will largely offset fiscal thrusts elsewhere.

Overall, the fiscal and monetary picture suggests that inflation is unlikely to hit and remain at levels that would kill today's bull market.

What about the view that inflation is temporary?

Central banks and markets appear to expect most supply logjams to clear in the fourth quarter. In the US, lifestyle changes, childcare issues caused by school closures, and ongoing crisis-orientated unemployment benefits are among the reasons people are not returning to the workforce. Labor bottlenecks should start to clear as schools reopen and benefits expire.

The slow cresting of Asian exports is another sign that US bottlenecks are clearing. Yet anyone who has witnessed a factory reopen after an extended shutdown knows it is an ugly process of identifying and clearing the most obvious bottlenecks, only to discover new ones. The process could take longer than expected.

Taken together, conditions suggest that the reflationary ‘third way' is more likely than a temporary or long-term phenomenon.

During the 2009-2019 recovery, private investment and fiscal drags were so prevalent that output gaps took a decade to close. This kept growth uncomfortably slow and inflation below targets. This time, governments and businesses are committing to investments to address housing demand and business flaws exposed by the pandemic. Spending on climate-change mitigation will also accelerate. All told, the world looks poised to close today's output gap in a few years, pressuring wages and profits higher.

Tour de France 2021 - the new economic cycle

While reflation is investment-friendly, the most lucrative period of the economic cycle for markets, when growth is strongest, may have passed. US economic growth may be peaking just as China is slowing down. Yet the global economy and fundamentals will likely keep growing at a faster pace than in 2009-2019.

This environment should reward risk-taking, just to a lesser extent. While more aggressive portfolio positioning starting in May 2020 may have been warranted until recently, the case for dialing down risk seems sensible.

This is not to say there aren't bright spots. European and Japanese equities look compelling, with reopening still ramping up. These areas have attractive valuations with high beta to global growth. Opportunities can be found in credit, which tends to thrive during slower but still positive growth. While the historical growth differential favoring emerging-market equities looks poised to shrink, EM credit looks particularly compelling. Defensive equities look less attractive.

Markets should get more clarity in the second half of 2021, when the state of inflation either recedes to its previous ‘too little', awakens to ‘too much', or enters a reflationary period of ‘just right'.

Michael Kelly is global head of multi-asset at PineBridge