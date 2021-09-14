European equity rally will continue into 2022 as reflation trade has 'way to go'

The BofA Global Research report found that fewer than 5% of investors think the market has peaked, although a growing minority of 16% believe the European equity rally will come to an end in the third quarter.

However, reducing equity exposure too early was identified as the biggest risk to their portfolio by 55% of participants, up from 35% last month.

The survey reported that the re-opening theme is "falling out of fashion", given that just 3% of investors worry about not having enough exposure to re-opening plays, down from 19% in August.

Is it European equities' time to shine?

But 76% of respondents think the reflation trade has further to go, compared to 70% in August, while only 10% said it has run its course.

The European Fund Manager survey revealed that respondents perceive the risks of Covid are fading, with only 3% of investors seeing Covid-19 as a "significant risk" to the macro outlook, while a majority of 68% think that risks are contained, as high vaccination rates keep hospitalisations and deaths subdued.

When it comes to the prospects for the European economy, 47% of participants expect it to further improve over the coming 12 months, up slightly from 44% in August, but still some way below the peak of 94% recorded in March. Only 37% of respondents expect the macro cycle to peak this year, down from 56% last month.

Banks have found favour among respondents, with 8% of investors regarding European banks "either as an attractive vehicle to position for rising bond yields or as a good way to gain exposure to stronger growth", the BofA Global Research report found, while only 24% see the sector as unattractive.