Fundhouse hires business development manager for MPS push

Business roles

Previously at Redwheel

clock 07 November 2023 • 1 min read
Redwheel launches sustainable fund range

ESG

Amanda O’Toole and Peter Hughes

clock 31 October 2023 • 2 min read
Liontrust UK Equity fund loses Square Mile A rating amid de Uphaugh and Fields retirement

Unit trusts/OEICs

Management style ‘will be lost’

clock 05 October 2023 • 4 min read
Redwheel sales head Gary Tuffield resurfaces at Goodhart Partners

Business roles

Business development and client service

clock 03 October 2023 • 1 min read
'Misguided': Jupiter and Robeco join £1.5trn investor group urging Sunak to stop green delay

ESG

32 signatories to new letter

clock 28 September 2023 • 3 min read
Redwheel poaches AXA IM manager to lead new healthcare strategy

Fund management

Peter Hughes

clock 11 July 2023 • 1 min read
Redwheel fund manager Louise Keeling retires

Fund management

Replaced by Benjamin Hall

clock 03 July 2023 • 1 min read
Stock Spotlight: Zara owner Inditex environmental start ups fund not enough to displace fast fashion status

ESG

Owns several fashion brands

clock 19 June 2023 • 4 min read
AXA Investment Management's Amanda O'Toole joins Redwheel

People moves

Lead Clean Economy and Biodiversity strategies

clock 24 April 2023 • 1 min read
Return to normalcy: Navigating the current investment landscape

Markets

Valuations will start to matter

clock 07 March 2023 • 4 min read
