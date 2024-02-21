Redwheel enters venture capital market with UK climate tech fund

The Redwheel Turquoise ClimateTech fund will provide growth capital for UK companies with technology or services that address environmental challenges and promote sustainability to deliver "measurable impact". With a focus on the energy, transport and mobility, and resource efficiency sectors, the investment team will invest in companies with "demonstrated potential" to disrupt their industries in the near term. AXA Investment Management's Amanda O'Toole joins Redwheel Tord Stallvik, CEO of Redwheel, said: "This partnership and extension into the private sphere is a natural progre...