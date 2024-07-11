Redwheel acquires $1.4bn global sustainable equity specialist Ecofin

Transaction set to close in Q3

Valeria Martinez
clock • 1 min read

Redwheel has agreed to acquire the assets of the London-headquartered global sustainable equity specialist Ecofin for an undisclosed sum.

Ecofin, which manages about $1.4bn in assets, is an investment firm with an environmental focus, investing mainly in global companies focused on electrification, decarbonisation and sustainable infrastructure. Tord Stallvik, CEO of Redwheel, said the firm's expertise is "complementary" to its existing thematic sustainability capabilities and is aligned with its overall focus on fundamental, long-term specialist investment strategies.  Redwheel enters venture capital market with UK climate tech fund "The Ecofin team will benefit from Greenwheel, the sustainability ecosystem that pow...

