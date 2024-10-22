Redwheel hires former ThomasLloyd Energy Impact managers in EM impact push

To form EM impact opportunities team

Valeria Martinez
clock • 2 min read

Redwheel has brought on the former management team behind the ThomasLloyd Energy Impact trust to spearhead its new emerging markets impact opportunities strategy.

Led by Nandita Sahgal and joined by James Kinsbrook and Raviraj Salecha, the newly formed team is set to launch the Redwheel EM Impact Opportunities fund, pending regulatory approval. The fund will focus on investing in mid-market private infrastructure companies across energy generation and storage, transport and mobility, and the circular economy in emerging Asia, excluding China.  Redwheel acquires $1.4bn global sustainable equity specialist Ecofin "Nandita, James and Raviraj's specialised expertise investing in essential transition infrastructure in emerging markets will comple...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Valeria Martinez
Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

News Editor at Investment Week

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

Schroders-Phoenix joint venture gains approval for UK and global private markets LTAFs

Fidelity's Sheikh: EM equities could be the next catch-up trade as China rebounds

More on People moves

Brown Advisory appoints Tessa Pilkington to International Private Client team
People moves

Brown Advisory appoints Tessa Pilkington to International Private Client team

Formerly at AlTi Tiedemann Global

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 21 October 2024 • 1 min read
iM Global Partner deputy CEO Jamie Hammond to depart
People moves

iM Global Partner deputy CEO Jamie Hammond to depart

At the end of October

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 17 October 2024 • 1 min read
Fidelity reunites Mike Riddell with ex-Allianz colleague to bolster fixed income division
People moves

Fidelity reunites Mike Riddell with ex-Allianz colleague to bolster fixed income division

Ravin Seeneevassen joins

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 17 October 2024 • 1 min read
Trustpilot