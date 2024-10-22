Redwheel hires former ThomasLloyd Energy Impact managers in EM impact push

Redwheel has brought on the former management team behind the ThomasLloyd Energy Impact trust to spearhead its new emerging markets impact opportunities strategy.
Led by Nandita Sahgal and joined by James Kinsbrook and Raviraj Salecha, the newly formed team is set to launch the Redwheel EM Impact Opportunities fund, pending regulatory approval. The fund will focus on investing in mid-market private infrastructure companies across energy generation and storage, transport and mobility, and the circular economy in emerging Asia, excluding China. Redwheel acquires $1.4bn global sustainable equity specialist Ecofin "Nandita, James and Raviraj's specialised expertise investing in essential transition infrastructure in emerging markets will comple...
