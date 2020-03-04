Rathbone Brothers
Q4 results round-up: Alliance Trust reports NAV total return of 23% in 2019 as discount narrows
Reviewing the last quarter's financial records
Revealed: The finalists for the 2019 Women in Investment Awards
Over 1,300 nominations received
Rathbones adds to stewardship capabilities
Will report to stewardship director
Rathbone IM appoints managing director
Newly created role
Rathbones in talks to acquire Scottish investment manager Speirs & Jeffrey
Responds to press speculation
Rathbone Brothers within reach of £40bn FUM as five-year plan nears end
Investment management arm up 3.9%
Revealed: Finalists for the first IW Women in Investment Awards
Ceremony on 29 November
Rathbones reports strong H1 but warns of regulatory impact to future profits
Research costs to be taken by business