RUTM shoots the lights out in Q3 despite challenging markets

RUTM saw £400m in net inflows between July and September this year

Rathbone Unit Trust Management (RUTM) has seen an uptick in net inflows and a significant rise in income in Q3 2020 compared to the same three-month period last year, despite difficult market conditions.

The retail fund business arm of wealth manager Rathbone Brothers managed to attract £400m in net inflows between July and September this year, £100m more than in Q3 2019.

The business reported particularly strong inflows into its Global Opportunities, Ethical Bond and multi-asset funds.

According to the Pridham Report, which monitors fund sales and asset trends in the UK, RUTM was ranked in 10th position for overall net retail sales during the first and second quarters of 2020, maintaining its top 10 position for the last five quarters.

In the first nine months of the year, RUTM saw its assets under management increase from £7.4bn to £8.7n, but the investment management arm of Rathbone Brothers suffered a drop in assets from £43bn to £41.8bn.

Total funds under management and administration at Rathbones overall increased 0.2% to £50.5bn over the first three quarters of 2020.

Meanwhile, total net operating income for the business as a whole increased 0.8% in Q3 2020 compared to Q3 2019, to stand at £87m.

Here too RUTM has displayed the strongest performance of all the parts of the business, having seen its net operating income shoot up 21.9% to £11.7m compared to Q3 2019.

CEO Paul Stockton said: "Whilst the medium term impacts of the pandemic are likely to weigh on investor sentiment for some time, we continue to convert more client assets to our discretionary service, invest in technology, and attract high quality investment professionals to support our future growth.

"Our balance sheet remains robust, placing us in a strong position to support the ongoing safety and well-being of our colleagues and communities, identify inorganic opportunities that fit our culture, and deliver long-term value to our clients and shareholders in a structurally growing UK wealth management market."