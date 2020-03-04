Qatar
How do 'conservative values' in the Middle East impact investors?
Until recently, emerging markets within the Middle East remain a largely untapped source of opportunity within sports and entertainment sectors. This, over the past decade, has seen a significant change.
The opportunities in the Gulf markets
Saudi Arabia's successful 'Future Investment Initiative' ('Davos in the desert') last month and the much-anticipated listing of Aramco have reminded us of the potential of the Gulf region for investors.
Geopolitical risks are rising - but oil markets dismiss them
Too much focus on isolated events
Ex-Barclays CEO stands trial for fraud - reports
John Varley and three former colleagues could face ten years in jail
How have frontier market changes impacted portfolios?
Increase in 'crossover' economies
Frontier managers target 'off-benchmark' countries as index prepares for shake-up
MSCI reviewing index constituents
Part III: Where next for the value comeback and how are you gaining exposure?
In the third part of a short series, managers tell Investment Week which value plays still look attractive after a strong run this year.
Which fund saw $12bn wiped off after VW and Glencore tumbled?
Sovereign wealth fund hit
Role reversal: Investors exit frontier markets on GEM revival
Investors are moving out of frontier markets and in to global emerging market vehicles, including BRIC funds, to capture a reversal in their fortunes.
What could change dynamics of the global oil market?
Simon Redmond, director at Standard & Poor's Ratings Services, and Stuart Elliott, director at Platts, tell Investment Week how the future of global oil supply will be impacted as geopolitical risk threatens oil producers, and the bounty of US shale oil...
Off-benchmark countries drive returns for LGM frontiers fund
Georgia, Senegal, and Ghana could be the next candidates to be upgraded to MSCI frontier market status, according to LGM Investments' Thomas Vester.
What are the best alternative investment opportunities still available?
The Big Question: What are the best alternative investment opportunities today?
Wealth managers take profits after frontier markets reshuffle
Fund buyers are taking profits in frontier markets after the recent reshuffle of constituents and a strong run of performance.
Qatar: Clean banks, the World Cup and the infrastructure boom
Qatar's government is investing tens of billions in infrastructure ahead of the 2022 football World Cup. Local banks will be big winners - but Qatar's reputation will be tarnished if the World Cup is revoked, explains Nick Wilson, chairman of the Qatar...
Frontier funds face shake-up after MSCI move
Fund managers cut Middle East exposure ahead of frontier index shake-up
The hidden shale beneficiaries
The hidden shale beneficiaries