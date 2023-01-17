Gulf Investment Fund withstands challenging quarter for region

Qatar suffered one of its worst quarters in a decade

The GCC region is made up of Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman. The S&P GCC index was down 6.1% during the three months, with Qatar and Saudi Arabia suffering one of their worst quarters in the past ten years.

During the quarter, the investment manager increased the company's exposure to consumer discretionary, industrials and communication services, it said in its fourth quarter results.

Consumer discretionary grew to make up 15.4% of the portfolio, up from 8.5% in the previous quarter, while industrials increased to 22.8% compared to 17.5%.

The company reduced its exposure to financials and materials.

In 2022, the £81.8m trust returned 8.4% while the index was down 4.8%.

The investment managers are optimistic about 2023, noting that following the recent sell-off valuations are looking attractive.

"Going into 2023, the outlook for GCC remains robust, supported by socio-economic reforms, infrastructure projects, and favorable oil demand dynamics which furnishes the majority of GCC states with twin budget surpluses, as well as distancing economies from recession fears prevalent in Europe and US," the company said.

"While global investors generally are underweight Qatar, Kuwait, and Saudi, the weighting of the GCC in EM indexes is expected to increase as more IPOs are listed, governments sell stakes, and foreign ownership limits increase."

The trust is trading on a 6.1% discount, according to Morningstar data.