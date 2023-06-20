Protiviti

FTSE boards 'lack diversity of expertise'

Diversity

FTSE boards 'lack diversity of expertise'

Lack of HR and culture representation

clock 20 June 2023 • 2 min read
Protiviti's Belton Flournoy: 'Coming out is not a once-in-a-lifetime activity'

Diversity

Protiviti's Belton Flournoy: 'Coming out is not a once-in-a-lifetime activity'

Member of the LSE’ Inclusion Initiative

clock 27 January 2022 • 4 min read

Regulation

FCA diversity plans: 'My client said, don't let them know you're gay'

Focus on data praised

clock 16 July 2021 • 4 min read
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