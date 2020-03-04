Property
Vanguard life strats rocket to top much-changed Consistent 50
Weekly review of the best performing funds
UK wealth managers cut property exposure on liquidity fears
Latest FE fundinfo Adviser Fund Index
Neuberger Berman acquires former Rothschild real estate arm
Almanac Realty Investors
Reasons to be optimistic about UK housebuilders
Investors in the UK housebuilding sector have enjoyed exceptional returns since the Global Financial Crisis and 2019 was no different, with average total returns including dividends of 53%.
BMO UK Property eyes acquisitions in pricing shift
'Actively but carefully pursuing acquisitions'
Record £2.2bn pulled from UK property funds in 2019
December was the second-worst month on record
IPSX Group appoints Huw Stephens for senior advisory role
Stephens spent 24 years at AXA IM Real Assets
Property outlook 2020: Brexit uncertainty weighs but opportunities to be found
Retail will continue to struggle
The UK property investment market is far from dead
The UK property investment market continues to experience lower transaction volumes, driven by political and economic uncertainties, particularly from Brexit.
The environmental challenges facing the property sector
Making property funds more ESG-friendly
Balancing yield and risk in the property sector
Bricks and mortar still holds potential
Wise Funds' top ten trusts for income
The best picks for 2020
FCA asks platforms for number of clients affected after M&G suspension
'Top dozen or so'
UK property funds reassure investors after M&G suspension
Cash levels remain elevated
Black Friday: It is not just shoppers hunting for value
Fundamental versus relative value
Revealed: Winners of the Investment Company of the Year Awards 2019
Honouring the best in closed-ended fund management
Thinking outside the box with alternative asset classes
Why sports and entertainment are as valuable as real estate
New FCA liquidity rules fail to shift buyer sentiment on property funds
Reaction to NURS guidelines
Bad Brexit: How will property funds react?
The measures needed to make investors feel safe as houses
Gravis adds to range with UK REIT fund
Managed by newly-appointed Matthew Norris
Kames' Ryan reduces domestically focused UK stocks as Brexit deadline approaches
Sights set on stocks with international focus
BMO Commercial Property Trust enters UK REIT regime
Managers warn of 'muted' performance in short to medium term
Revealed: The finalists for this year's Specialist Investment Awards
Awards lunch takes place Friday 18 October
Multi-managers flee alternative funds in Q2 2019
Cash holdings continue to grow