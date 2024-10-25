The managers explain the benefits of a hybrid property fund structure, the team's longer-term approach, how they manage liquidity and the importance of ESG considerations. They also discuss the role of property in client portfolios. Skeldon and Gill then reflect on the fund's three-year history during a very challenging period for property investors and share their outlook for the sector as interest rates start to come down, including positivity returning to the REIT market. They explain why it would be a shame to write off the social housing sector as an investment proposition after...