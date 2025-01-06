UK adults hold the smallest percentage of wealth in investments of all G7 countries

Retail exposure to equities among UK adults, excluding pensions, is the lowest across the G7 nations.
According to abrdn's Tell Sid and tell him again report, only 8% of wealth held by UK adults is in equities and mutual funds, four times lower than in the US, excluding pensions (33%). Instead, a vast amount of wealth held by adults in the UK is tilted towards property and cash compared to other G7 countries, with half of personal wealth tied up in housing, slightly below Germany's 57% and France's 52%. Lack of clarity keeps retail investors from getting on board with SDR labels According to the report, the UK ranked third among the G7 countries with the highest proportion of ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes