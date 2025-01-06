UK adults hold the smallest percentage of wealth in investments of all G7 countries

Just 8%

Sorin Dojan
clock • 2 min read

Retail exposure to equities among UK adults, excluding pensions, is the lowest across the G7 nations.

According to abrdn's Tell Sid and tell him again report, only 8% of wealth held by UK adults is in equities and mutual funds, four times lower than in the US, excluding pensions (33%). Instead, a vast amount of wealth held by adults in the UK is tilted towards property and cash compared to other G7 countries, with half of personal wealth tied up in housing, slightly below Germany's 57% and France's 52%. Lack of clarity keeps retail investors from getting on board with SDR labels According to the report, the UK ranked third among the G7 countries with the highest proportion of ...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Sorin Dojan
Author spotlight

Sorin Dojan

View profile
More from Sorin Dojan

UK equity funds suffer ninth-year of outflows in 2024

'Bad news' for Labour as surging gilt yields puts pressure on government's debt management

More on Investment

UK adults hold the smallest percentage of wealth in investments of all G7 countries
Investment

UK adults hold the smallest percentage of wealth in investments of all G7 countries

Just 8%

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 06 January 2025 • 2 min read
Friday Briefing: Energy's fall from grace is understandable but a comeback will be tough
Investment

Friday Briefing: Energy's fall from grace is understandable but a comeback will be tough

Friday Briefing

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 06 January 2025 • 6 min read
Partner Insight: The global 60/40 portfolio - Steady as she goes
Investment

Partner Insight: The global 60/40 portfolio - Steady as she goes

After losses in 2022, returns for the 60/40 portfolio are again positive, reaffirming this allocation’s benefits.

Todd Schlanger Senior Investment Strategist, Vanguard
clock 06 January 2025 • 13 min read
Trustpilot