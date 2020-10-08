private clients

Investment

Araminta Le Flufy set to become CEO

08 October 2020
UK

Follows UK investors' heavy weighting towards UK assets

24 May 2019
Markets

Undisclosed fee

31 January 2019
UK

Manager anticipates post-Brexit tailwinds

31 October 2018
Platforms

Including 'Leading Adviser' categories

23 August 2018
Advisory

Firm founder retiring

07 November 2017
People moves

Arthursson to lead new private client team

21 September 2017
