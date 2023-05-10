Tyndall expands investment team with triple hire

All join from Walker Crips

clock • 1 min read
Jenkins, Cooper and Holland join the 17-strong private client team
Image:

Jenkins, Cooper and Holland join the 17-strong private client team

Tyndall Investment Management has hired three investment professionals within its private client team.

Mark Jenkins and Dennis Cooper have taken on the roles of investment directors, while Joe Holland has been named assistant investment manager.

All three join from investment manager Walker Crips, where they held similar positions.

Tyndall hires investment manager from Investec W&I

Edward Allen, investment director and head of Tyndall's private client practice, said the division has been steadily growing over the last six years, with the trio joining the company's 17-strong team.

Alex Odd, Tyndall's CEO, added: "As an employee-owned business, we seek to do things differently. We are founded on the belief that clients deserve personalised, active portfolio management coupled with first rate attention from their investment manager.

"Mark, Dennis and Joe share this vision, and we are confident that they will play an invaluable part both in Tyndall's future success and that of our clients."

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Cristian Angeloni

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Cristian Angeloni

Clive Emery departs from Invesco

Calastone: Tokenisation will revolutionise the 100-year-old fund structure

More on People moves

Clive Emery was appointed as head of multi-asset strategies in October last year, as part of the senior reshuffle following former head of multi-asset, David Miller's departure.
People moves

Clive Emery departs from Invesco

Head of multi-asset strategies

Cristian Angeloni
clock 11 May 2023 • 1 min read
Dan Hanbury (pictured), manager at Ninety One
People moves

Ninety One appoints Dan Hanbury global strategic equity fund manager

Re-joined the firm September 2022

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 11 May 2023 • 1 min read
Gibb worked at Fidelity International for over 13 years
People moves

Artemis names Toby Gibb head of investment solutions

Newly created role

Cristian Angeloni
clock 11 May 2023 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Home REIT declines further sale deadline extension to Bluestar Group

11 May 2023 • 3 min read
02

Bank of England meets expectations with 25bps hike

11 May 2023 • 1 min read
03

Six funds gain 'Elite' FundCalibre rating

11 May 2023 • 3 min read
04

Artemis names Toby Gibb head of investment solutions

11 May 2023 • 1 min read
05

Bluestar withdraws Home REIT bid

11 May 2023 • 1 min read
06

Man Group names Robyn Grew as chief executive

11 May 2023 • 1 min read
14 Jun
United Kingdom
Conference

Sustainable Investment Festival 2023

Register now
Trustpilot