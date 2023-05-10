Tyndall expands investment team with triple hire

Mark Jenkins and Dennis Cooper have taken on the roles of investment directors, while Joe Holland has been named assistant investment manager.

All three join from investment manager Walker Crips, where they held similar positions.

Tyndall hires investment manager from Investec W&I

Edward Allen, investment director and head of Tyndall's private client practice, said the division has been steadily growing over the last six years, with the trio joining the company's 17-strong team.

Alex Odd, Tyndall's CEO, added: "As an employee-owned business, we seek to do things differently. We are founded on the belief that clients deserve personalised, active portfolio management coupled with first rate attention from their investment manager.

"Mark, Dennis and Joe share this vision, and we are confident that they will play an invaluable part both in Tyndall's future success and that of our clients."