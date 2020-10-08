Whitman rebrands amid double hire and private client business launch

Whitman has raised fresh capital throughout this year to support its growth plans

London-based investment manager Whitman Capital has rebranded as Whitman Asset Management amid the launch of a new private client investment management division led by former Quilter Cheviot investment manager Victoria Stevenson.

The private client business will offer clients a traditional multi-asset portfolio management service, focusing on individual client objectives and active management, with Stevenson joined by "veteran of the investment management industry" Michael Pallett, Whitman said.

Whitman is also looking to add further experienced private client investment managers in the months to come, it confirmed.

Whitman, which was started in 2018 by ex-Henderson fund manager Christopher Pease, who is the firm's CIO, now has two core business divisions with the new business adding to the smaller companies fund management division.

Araminta Le Flufy is set to become the firm's CEO, subject to regulatory approval. She was previously head of smaller companies at Whitman Howard and a significant shareholder in parent company, The Whitman Group.

In July, The Whitman Group divested from Whitman Asset Management, and the management team of Whitman together with a group of external private investors bought out 100% of the equity to form an independent asset management firm.

The firm said it has raised fresh capital throughout this year to support its growth plans and evolve its branding.

Le Flufy said: "Given the economic turmoil caused by the coronavirus pandemic and the market uncertainties this has created, we are hugely energised by the firm's developments this year.

"The total support of all our clients and the confidence shown by our external investors partnering with us has been exceptional.

"The private client investment management business has been in our planning for several months and we are delighted to be onboarding Victoria and Michael, who share our vision and enthusiasm about what we are building.

"We believe our clients' smaller companies and AIM IHT portfolios are strongly positioned for the environment ahead and we confidently plan to expand this division underpinned by our experienced investment team led by Christopher Pease and Joshua Northrop."