Trio exit Brooks Macdonald private client and wealth management teams

Senior investment director and head of private client growth Stewart Sanderson, senior financial planning director Simon Whitby and financial planning director Doron Grossobel have all left the firm. Brooks Macdonald CIO Edward Park set to depart after 15 years Sanderson joined in 2020 from 7IM, where he spent seven years as a managing director, initially developing the UK discretionary intermediate team before establishing a UK private client business. Whitby served over ten years at Brooks Macdonald. Before joining, he held wealth planner roles at Killik & Co and Saunderson House...