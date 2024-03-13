Trio exit Brooks Macdonald private client and wealth management teams

Brooks Macdonald has seen a trio of senior departures from its private client and wealth teams.
Senior investment director and head of private client growth Stewart Sanderson, senior financial planning director Simon Whitby and financial planning director Doron Grossobel have all left the firm. Brooks Macdonald CIO Edward Park set to depart after 15 years Sanderson joined in 2020 from 7IM, where he spent seven years as a managing director, initially developing the UK discretionary intermediate team before establishing a UK private client business. Whitby served over ten years at Brooks Macdonald. Before joining, he held wealth planner roles at Killik & Co and Saunderson House...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes