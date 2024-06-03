Tyndall Investment Management has appointed Anthony Snowden as investment director within its private client practice.
Tyndall's private client division has expanded significantly over the last 12 months as Snowden becomes the eighth person to join the team in the past year, bringing the total to 25. Tyndall IM rebrands Real Income fund to reflect 'unconstrained' asset allocation Snowden joins the boutique with 13 years' experience, having served as an investment director at both EFG Harris Allday and RBC Brewin Dolphin. Prior to that, he spent over a decade at Ruffer, where he managed portfolios on behalf of private clients, financial planners, charities and pension schemes. Tyndall's head of priv...
