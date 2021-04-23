Pictet Asset Management
Pictet AM soft closes Global Environmental Opps as assets swell to €7.5bn
Still open to existing and institutional investors
Pictet AM launches emerging markets multi asset fund
Raised over $50m in pre-launch
IW Long Reads: Taking the plunge - the actions needed to halt 'disturbing' biodiversity loss
Time running out for investors to reverse climate damage
Pictet AM adds to thematic franchise with new global thematic equities strategy
Pictet-Human to be managed by Alice de Lamaze
US Election 2020: What's in store for investors?
Roundtable with IW and State Street Global Advisors SPDR
Pictet AM adds higher risk/return fund to total return range
Global long/short strategy
Pictet AM launches market neutral equity fund
Led by Asim Nurmohamed
City Hive kick-starts Cross Company Mentoring Scheme to develop female talent
Programme offers nine months of mentoring
Pictet launches family-focused thematic fund
Family-owned enterprises at heart of new product
Healthcare 'Covid-19 bubble' reminiscent of dotcom boom, fund managers warn
Vital signs to the past?
All changes create opportunities
As Covid-19 sweeps across the globe, a recession looks unavoidable.
Why coronavirus could cause a 1990s-style bubble in risk assets
Threat of slump in global economy
The case for emerging markets as political tensions ease
At the start of 2020, there are grounds for investors to be optimistic.
Investment Week launches first Sustainable Funds to Watch Conference
New event to help selectors navigate this rapidly-evolving area
Industry Voice - Built to deliver: thematic equity portfolios
Pictet Asset Management explains how every aspect of the thematic portfolio construction process is geared to helping investors secure better returns from their equity investments.
Pictet launches GEM long/short fixed income fund
Pictet TR-Sirius offered externally for first time
Industry Voice: Water: the high tech approach
Cedric Lecamp, Senior Investment Manager, at Pictet Asset Management explains how investing in technology holds the key to resolving the world's growing water shortage problems.
City Hive reveals founding firms line-up
Network for change
SJP CIO Ralph to chair The Big Issue's impact platform investment committee
More asset managers sign up to project
Pictet's Buffle on how companies are embracing the environmental market
PARTNER INSIGHT: Luciano Diana, senior investment manager at Pictet Asset Management, discusses how protecting the environment is now a priority for consumers and companies.
Investec AM hires emerging markets director from Pictet
Spent 13 years at Pictet
Pictet's Cole: Why 'stable-looking' companies could be at risk
PARTNER INSIGHT: Andrew Cole, Head of Multi Asset London at Pictet Asset Management, discusses the challenges of a low yield environment and why leverage has risen in the corporate sector
Pictet's Ramjee: where are the opportunities in Europe, EM?
PARTNER INSIGHT: Shaniel Ramjee, Senior Investment Manager Multi Asset at Pictet Asset Management, gives his market outlook.