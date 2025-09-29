Friday Briefing: Diversify and AI

Friday Briefing

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 7 min read

Over the past two weeks, I’ve sat in a series of conferences and presentations which have left me with one solid conclusion on AI: It cannot be left to the passives.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Eve Maddock-Jones
Author spotlight

Eve Maddock-Jones

Editor at Investment Week

View profile
More from Eve Maddock-Jones

JPMAM's Karen Ward warns Reeves UK is at its tax limit

TEMIT's Andrew Ness: Financial services is 'overstaffed' paving the way for AI fund managers

More on Technology

Friday Briefing: Diversify and AI
Technology

Friday Briefing: Diversify and AI

Friday Briefing

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 29 September 2025 • 7 min read
Jefferies-backed Tradu launches AI-powered tool to support retail traders
Technology

Jefferies-backed Tradu launches AI-powered tool to support retail traders

In collaboration with Engine AI

Michael Nelson
Michael Nelson
clock 19 September 2025 • 1 min read
Over half of UK businesses delaying investment decisions until Autumn Budget
Technology

Over half of UK businesses delaying investment decisions until Autumn Budget

Nine in ten to boost AI investment

Michael Nelson
Michael Nelson
clock 05 September 2025 • 2 min read
Trustpilot