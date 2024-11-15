After what had appeared to be a tight race, Donald Trump pulled off a decisive victory over Kamala Harris last week. With Republicans also gaining control of the House and Senate, Trump now has a strong mandate to push forward his policy agenda. His plans include cutting corporate taxes, loosening financial and environmental regulations, and enacting a more protectionist trade policy. Trump has pledged to raise tariffs broadly on US imports, with especially steep increases on goods from China. What is next for the US after Donald Trump's re-election? In the short term, these trade ...