What is the outlook for emerging markets after the US election?

Video roundtable

Valeria Martinez
clock • 1 min read

In this video panel, Investment Week news editor Valeria Martinez spoke with a trio of global portfolio managers about Donald Trump's victory could mean for emerging markets.

After what had appeared to be a tight race, Donald Trump pulled off a decisive victory over Kamala Harris last week. With Republicans also gaining control of the House and Senate, Trump now has a strong mandate to push forward his policy agenda. His plans include cutting corporate taxes, loosening financial and environmental regulations, and enacting a more protectionist trade policy. Trump has pledged to raise tariffs broadly on US imports, with especially steep increases on goods from China. What is next for the US after Donald Trump's re-election? In the short term, these trade ...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Valeria Martinez
Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

News Editor at Investment Week

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

BoE's Andrew Bailey: We must rebuild UK-EU relations as global economy fragments

US inflation rises to 2.6% in October as core measure remains firm

More on Emerging markets

FundCalibre Elite Radar: Allianz China A-Shares
Emerging markets

FundCalibre Elite Radar: Allianz China A-Shares

Deep dive into Elite Radar fund

Darius McDermott
clock 15 November 2024 • 5 min read
China unleashes $1.4trn package to bolster economic growth - reports
Emerging markets

China unleashes $1.4trn package to bolster economic growth - reports

'Good news for other emerging market economies'

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
Sorin-Andrei Dojan
clock 08 November 2024 • 1 min read
Morningstar's Lena Tsymbaluk: The debate around returning to China
Emerging markets

Morningstar's Lena Tsymbaluk: The debate around returning to China

'Evolving landscape'

Lena Tsymbaluk
clock 24 October 2024 • 4 min read
Trustpilot