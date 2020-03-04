Pearson
Train to 'wait and see' on HL holding after 'regrettable' 2019
Under pressure from regulators
Black Friday: Morningstar's top ten undervalued UK stocks
Which unloved companies are showing signs of a comeback?
Church House rings the changes on UK Managed Growth fund
New plans announced ahead of name change
Fidelity's Wright: The UK's most shorted stocks - and why I own two of them
Which companies are on the list?
Gallery: What were the top five best and worst-performing FTSE 100 stocks of 2018?
Who won and who didn't?
Train favourite Pearson down 9% on poor sales figures
Led FTSE 100 down 0.6%
FTSE 100 closes near record high as sterling slides to lowest since 1985
Broke 7,000 this morning
Barclays shares jump 7% despite fall in profits
Pearson falls 11%
Train reaffirms commitment to Burberry despite share price fall
Hurt by Pearson and Burberry
Train: We will hunker down with our holding in Pearson
Stock fell 15% on poor results
UK equity manager favourite Pearson sheds 15% on profit warning
Train holds 5.3% in stock
Train: FT was sold for the highest possible price
Manager praises Pearson for maximising sale value
Aberdeen shares plunge over 7% on mass outflows
Aberdeen Asset Management is at the bottom of today's FTSE 100 leaderboard after shares slumped more than 7% following a disappointing trading update
Train calls start of multi-year tech boom
Lindsell Train co-founder Nick Train has called the beginning of a new technology bull run following Apple's explosive start to 2012.