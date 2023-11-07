Patrick Farrell

Charles Stanley hires asset allocation and equity research heads

Abbas Owainati and Amish Patel

clock 07 November 2023 • 1 min read
Paris Jordan departs Waverton IM to lead Charles Stanley responsible investment research team

After nearly three years at the firm

clock 18 October 2023 • 1 min read
Deep Dive: Focus on the dividends as recession takes hold

'Fundamentals start to matter more'

clock 13 January 2023 • 4 min read
Deep Dive: UK equity income sector 'particularly favourable'

‘UK yields higher than most’

clock 28 October 2022 • 5 min read
Deep Dive: Global equity income funds pick inflation winners

Sustainable pricing power will be key

clock 08 July 2022 • 5 min read
Industry heavyweight Patrick Farrell named as Charles Stanley CIO

Starts in January

clock 17 January 2022 • 1 min read
