Deep Dive: Focus on the dividends as recession takes hold

Patrick Farrell, CIO and head of research at Charles Stanley, said an economic slowdown would be reflected in corporate earnings, as company budgets are "squeezed" by inflation and the cost of borrowing.

However, in periods of economic uncertainty, fundamentals start to matter more to investors, he said, with dividends especially important as an indicator of financial health.

He added that income funds tend to be more value-orientated, as the high-flying growth stocks tend not to pay out a dividend.

This means a global income fund offers significant diversification benefits, allowing it to "play a part in most portfolios, even those more focused on total return".

Farrell also noted that equity income investing typically lends itself to different factor and sector exposures than the rest of the market, with a bias towards larger firms and more cyclical sectors because the primary focus is income.

As a result, global equity income performance "can differ quite largely from the headline index depending on the macroeconomic environment".

Bob Tannahill, portfolio manager at Ravenscroft, agreed, stating that the global equity income sector started "to diverge from global indices around 2015" as growth stocks, and especially tech, started to outperform the rest of the market.

He explained: "Since then, a sizeable gap has opened up between headline indices and the average global equity income fund thanks to the sector's natural underweight to low-dividend growth stocks."

Despite this "painful" divergence, Tannahill argued there were "a broad spectrum of different styles" within the sector.

Headwinds and tailwinds

Looking to individual firms, Paul Middleton, manager of the Mirabaud Sustainable High Dividend fund, said he aimed to maintain a relatively neutral position on sectors, "so that stocks drive relative returns, not factors".

He highlighted firms where he believed "tailwinds are accelerating", such as Starbucks, which sits in the fund's millennial consumer theme that is now expanding to also include Gen Z customers.

Middleton explained: "Gen Z is a third of the global population and is the fastest growing demographic globally; their spending power will grow alongside this."

With a US customer base that is majority Gen Z and millennial, Starbucks seems well positioned to benefit from this trend, he argued.

Middleton also stressed the importance of looking to areas where tailwinds are turning into headwinds, and making reductions in those cases.

One example of a stock he as pulled back on was CME, the leading interest rate derivatives trading exchange in the US.

The firm fits into the fund's real estate and infrastructure theme, Middleton said, and is "a very high-quality business" with 56% operating margins.

He argued that although the firm has secular tailwinds, such as a shift from OTC to on exchange, and strong operating margins, the fact that markets believe inflation has peaked will act as a stronger, negative force in the short term.

"In the short term, we believe the cyclical tailwinds for the company have peaked," he said. "We are past peak interest rate path volatility, which we expect will feed through into lower volumes."

Eddie Cheng, head of international portfolio management for the Systematic Edge Multi-Asset team at Allspring Global Investments, took a different approach, noting that typical defensive sectors were "trading dearly" as concerns over a recession grew.

He stated: "Reviewing data back to 1952, utilities ranks above the 90th percentile in expensiveness according to a forward rate price earnings multiple."

These high prices have led him to continue to maintain an underweight position on the sector. Instead, Cheng pointed to the healthcare sector, which he said "measure attractively" and are less economically sensitive to a recession.

Funds

While the make up of the income sector is usually value-biased, that does not mean there are not growth-orientated options.

Tannahill pointed to Ninety One's Global Quality Dividend Growth fund, which has technology as its largest exposure, albeit not the "bleeding edge" stocks.

The fund returned 1.9% in the last year despite the tech decline in 2022, a better performance than the sector average's 5.3% drop, according to data from FE fundinfo. It has a yield of 0.9%.

For exposure in the value-orientated space, Tannahill preferred ones with an Asian equities focus.

He highlighted the Prusik's Asian Equity Income fund, which returned 14.7% in 2022, well above the growth of the MSCI AC Asia Pacific ex Japan HDY index at 2.6%, according to data from Morningstar. It has a yield of 4.2%.

Tannahill described the fund as a "combination of cheap valuations and an attractive dividend yield without compromising on the quality of the underlying stocks".

Exposure to real estate, infrastructure and energy is another benefit of the fund, he said, allowing investors to soften the blow of high inflation.

For those seeking a more generalist approach, the manager cited Fidelity's "excellent" Global Dividend fund.

Tannahill said the fund sat "on the stylistic fence to some degree," while still composing "a really solid track record over a range of different market conditions".

The fund returned 3% in the last year, compared to the IA Global Equity Income sector growth of 2.2%, and has a historic yield of 2.9%.