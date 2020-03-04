New Capital
New Capital's Leithead on where to invest in the fixed income landscape
Investment grade remains attractive
Brazil and Mexico: The standout markets for investment grade bonds
The monetary policy debate is likely to continue to dominate volatility in government bonds markets, and its ripples are likely to impact broader fixed income markets.
Europe's valuation discount is 'starting to crystallise'
Sentiment finally turns positive
Mansfield Mok: Continued rise of China's tourism sector still a boon for investors
If you think you have seen a lot of Chinese tourists lately, you probably have not seen all of them yet as the growth cycle for the tourism sector has just started.
New Capital's Carretero: 'Oversold' UK mid caps could correct following post-Brexit hit
Will review underweight UK position accordingly
US Briefing Event: Managers' top US stockpicks for today's low-growth environment
Four managers discuss the best opportunities in the US market, their areas to avoid and how to play the disruptors theme.
How worried should investors be about financials?
Fund managers give their assessment of the real strength of the financials sector after a turbulent few months.
Finding opportunities in a 'low-to-no' growth environment
UK consumer discretionary sector
Asia: Will markets see a rally again soon?
If the recent sell-off can be attributed to any single factor, it has been events in China - and particularly its currency.
How concerning is the risk of contagion from China's volatile stockmarket?
Following a circuit-breaking fall in equity markets, managers assess what impact China's volatile stockmarket could have on neighbouring countries in Asia this year.
EFGAM launches high conviction global equity fund
EFG Asset Management has launched a New Capital Global Equity Conviction fund for head of equity research Robin Milway.
Five US funds that trounced peers amid the rally
With US equities marking 4 July celebrations by reaching fresh highs this week, Investment Week looks at the best performers of the past three years.