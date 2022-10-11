How the high yield space is sizing up sustainability

It has added to a sense of urgency on climate change that is now galvanising citizens, policymakers and corporations. It comes against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine, which has focused attention on energy security. Sourcing vital energy supplies from unstable, politically aggressive nations has been exposed as dangerously short-sighted.

Governments are belatedly waking up to the necessity of the situation. The European Union has made commitments to reduce fossil fuel consumption and decrease dependency on Russian supplies. It has also doubled down on its ‘Green Deal', which aims to move to a clean, circular economy, halt climate change, revert biodiversity loss and cut pollution.

Major climate commitments have been made in the US too. In mid-August, the US House and Senate passed its landmark Inflation Reduction Act, with $370bn earmarked for energy security and climate change. The US, the world's biggest contributor to greenhouse gas emissions, is now targeting a 40% reduction in emissions by 2030 compared with 2005 levels.

The momentum behind these climate initiatives is significant and should focus investor attention. While ESG factors are now routinely factored into equity investment, the bond market has lagged - and the high yield bond market in particular.

But the confluence of regulatory, economic and political forces now make it impossible to ignore environmental factors when assessing the relative risk of high yield issuance.

Pricing

It is increasingly clear that companies analysing and managing their energy and climate risks are more likely to survive in the long run. Those that do not adequately assess climate vulnerabilities are likely to face increasing regulatory and reputational scrutiny, along with real challenges to their business. Climate metrics are therefore becoming an important tool in assessing a company's long-term credit worthiness.

This is starting to be reflected in pricing in the primary market for high yield issuance. Companies that can provide evidence that they are managing climate risks effectively can raise debt at lower cost than those who cannot. This lowers their cost of capital and, by extension, improves their business prospects.

However, it is not yet significantly reflected in secondary market pricing, where there is no premium for ‘clean' companies. There are short-term reasons for this, largely related to the distortions created by the spike in energy prices. Rising oil prices have sent the spreads of fossil fuel companies lower.

This is unlikely to endure. The short-term support for these fossil fuel companies is likely to fade with the oil price already starting to fall as economic weakness dampens demand. There is a significant push towards renewable energy and this will start to influence pricing.

In the longer term, environmental factors will inevitably play more of a role in secondary market pricing. Companies' management of climate risks will start to be reflected in their financial results and their ability to do business. ESG analysis within the high yield market remains in its infancy, so even a relatively small shift is likely to move the dial.

In action

The auto industry serves as a useful example of how economic incentives are accelerating change. The new US bill takes a ‘carrot and stick' approach, with $7,500 subsidies for new electric cars, but increased penalties for methane emissions. It is easy to see how this widens the gap between car makers on the wrong and right side of the change.

It therefore makes sense to prioritise those forward-thinking companies that have effective climate policies in place. It not only reduces carbon intensity risk, but should, in the longer term, ensure these companies grow stronger and are likely to see their credit worthiness improve.

Outcomes in the high yield market are likely to become increasingly bifurcated, with those that are making the right changes likely to be the winners, and those who do not or cannot make the transition, likely to be the losers. We want to be on the right side of that change as the market evolves.

Lila Fekih is co-portfolio manager of the New Capital Sustainable World High Yield Bond Fund