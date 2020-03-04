NatWest
RBS to launch robo-advice service for five million customers
Under NatWest brand
FTSE 100 jumps nearly 3% as Brexit polls point to shift in sentiment
Financials and housebuilders lead the way
FCA fines RBS and Natwest £14.5m over mortgage advice
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has fined Royal Bank of Scotland and Natwest Bank £14.5m for failings in their mortgage advice.
Which UK bank is Investec's Mundy snapping up?
Investec's stockpicking veteran Alastair Mundy has bought into Royal Bank of Scotland after a change of sentiment towards elements of the UK's beaten-up banking sector.
RBS chief Hester 'may lose bonus' over NatWest debacle
The computer glitch which has seen NatWest customers unable to access their money for a week could cost RBS chief executive Stephen Hester his bonus, according to reports.
REGULATION