Barclays appoints ex-Coutts asset management chief as head of UK wealth and private bank

Barclays has hired Coutts’ former asset management chief executive Mo Syed to lead its private bank and wealth management business in the UK.
Subject to regulatory approval, Syed will be responsible for leading the UK private bank, wealth management, digital investing and crown dependencies. He will report to Sasha Wiggins, who was named CEO of private bank and wealth management at Barclays in February this year, and be given the remit of growing the business. Barclays names private bank and wealth management CEO Syed was previously the CEO of asset management at Coutts and NatWest, having served as interim CEO at the private bank until the end of June this year. He departed the firm in August after more than 12 years....
