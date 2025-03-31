Marlborough expands multi-asset fund range and lowers charges

Rise in adviser demand

Jenna Brown
clock • 2 min read

Marlborough has expanded its multi-asset fund range with additional funds and lowered its charges in response to adviser demand.

The fund management group said it had enhanced its investment strategy for multi-asset to mirror its managed portfolio solutions (MPS) range. Both ranges, which are managed by the same team, will use a single investment process. Marlborough's range of multi-asset funds has been increased from four to six, and the names ‘Conservative, ‘Cautious', ‘Balanced' and ‘Global' will no longer be used, it explained. Kelly Prior joins Marlborough as investment director Instead, the portfolios will be numbered from 3 to 8 – reflecting the level of risk and reward targeted. The firm added: "...

