Marlborough expands multi-asset fund range and lowers charges

Marlborough has expanded its multi-asset fund range with additional funds and lowered its charges in response to adviser demand.
The fund management group said it had enhanced its investment strategy for multi-asset to mirror its managed portfolio solutions (MPS) range. Both ranges, which are managed by the same team, will use a single investment process. Marlborough's range of multi-asset funds has been increased from four to six, and the names ‘Conservative, ‘Cautious', ‘Balanced' and ‘Global' will no longer be used, it explained. Kelly Prior joins Marlborough as investment director Instead, the portfolios will be numbered from 3 to 8 – reflecting the level of risk and reward targeted. The firm added: "...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes