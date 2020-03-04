Monks Investment Trust

Long-term dividends

Monks Investment Trust was incorporated in 1929 and is one of three trusts founded in the late 1920s by a group of investors headed by Sir Auckland (later Lord) Geddes. Since 1931, it has been managed by Baillie Gifford. The trust aims for long-term capital growth, which takes priority over income.

This is pursued through applying a patient approach to investment, principally from a differentiated, actively managed global equity portfolio containing a diversified range of growth stocks.

After a spell of poor performance, the board decided to appoint Baillie Gifford partner Charles Plowden to head the trust.