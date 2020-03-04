Monks Investment Trust
Long-term dividends
Monks Investment Trust was incorporated in 1929 and is one of three trusts founded in the late 1920s by a group of investors headed by Sir Auckland (later Lord) Geddes. Since 1931, it has been managed by Baillie Gifford. The trust aims for long-term capital growth, which takes priority over income.
This is pursued through applying a patient approach to investment, principally from a differentiated, actively managed global equity portfolio containing a diversified range of growth stocks.
After a spell of poor performance, the board decided to appoint Baillie Gifford partner Charles Plowden to head the trust.
Monks investment trust drastically cuts exposure to cyclicals amid 'stretched valuations'
Weighting drops to over 26% of portfolio
Third pricing tier introduced on £1.7bn Monks trust AMC
Added 0.3% level
BlackRock, Baillie Gifford & JPM: Investment trust winners of 2016
Which trusts were analyst favourites for the year?
How Baillie Gifford's Plowden turned around the performance of £1.3bn Monks trust
Trust seen turnaround in performance
As global stockmarkets soar to record highs, where are the best opportunities?
Six fund managers reveal the long-term trends driving their strategies, and the positions that have worked well for their portfolios this year, as well as the sectors they have avoided