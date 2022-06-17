Growth stock pickers feel like 'a kid in a candy shop'

Growth stocks have generally had a better ride than value over the past decade. The combination of ultra-low interest rates and bountiful liquidity provided via quantitative easing was the ideal environment for growth stocks, and the performance gap between the two styles widened significantly, especially during Covid when these factors were exacerbated even further.

During that time, growth stocks, especially on the US tech side, had arguably become too expensive. Apple entered 2022 as the first company to reach a $1trn valuation and Tesla experienced 740% growth in 2020 alone, with one share costing around $700.

But Tom Slater, lead manager on the Baillie Gifford Scottish Mortgage trust, told investors at a Baillie Gifford conference back in May that it was "not obvious that stocks were expensive" last year since there was so little of it to go around.

However, this picture has dramatically changed now as inflation and interest rates have risen significantly, knocking down growth stocks' valuations. So far this year there have been several tech stocks crashes wiping billions off of the market. E-commerce giant Amazon is down 40% from its peak, as is Tesla.

Bank of England makes fifth consecutive interest rates hike

According to CRUX fund manager Richard Penny, this could be the start of a 10-to-15-year cycle for this part of the market.

"There is an inbuilt momentum into the marketplace," he said. "And now we have seen that turn around."

The shift

The valuation drop has upended performance rankings across the open and closed ended universes, with the previous market leaders now sitting on losses for H1 2022.

For example, Scottish Mortgage is now the worst performer in the IT Global sector year-to-date, down almost 50% so far this year, a far cry from its titanic returns long-term (470.1% in the past decade).

But some growth managers are looking at the bright side and arguing that despite the painful returns at the moment, now is the best time to be a growth stock picker because they can add to their holdings at a much cheaper rate than they have been able to for years.

50% off - a bargain

At the same Baillie Gifford conference, Spencer Adair, lead manager of the Monks investment trust, said he felt like "a kid in a candy shop" after the growth selloffs.

"If you went shopping and saw something you had wanted to buy for a while, and it was suddenly 50% off you would think that was a good thing," he said.

"You can either be gloomy or you can go ahead and react and say this is brilliant, it is 50% off, it is time to go shopping."

He was not alone in this opinion. Ben Yearsley, co-founder of Fairview Investing, thinks that "we are generally in a stock pickers market", rather than one driven by style factors.

He argued that previously it did not matter so much what the company fundamentals were, and that it was simply "more important" to be holding long-term, high growth stocks "ideally in the tech space".

"I think going forward both value and growth stocks can do well," he said, adding that it will be based on the strength of earnings.

For investors, he said it "is not a bad opportunity to buy under-priced long term growth stocks", but emphasised that they need to be "cash flow generative".

But as Penny pointed out, "you cannot have it both ways".

"When everybody was doing really well, and everything was going up, of course, a lot of stocks are expensive, there was not much to buy," he said.

"But when your fund has gone down, on the one hand your assets are down, but on the other you can buy a lot of interesting things. That is the reality now."

The Big Question: Preparing for a bear market

If you are considering growth now

For those tempted to load up on growth stocks, Tom McGrath, co-manager of the EF 8AM Focussed fund, heeded some caution that markets may not be at the bottom of this cycle yet, so there may be a chance to buy growth even cheaper.

He said: "Undoubtedly some babies have been thrown out with the bath water, but it is probably not the time to go hunting for the babies as just because it has got cheap does not mean it cannot get cheaper."

And it is not such a simple trade, as equity markets still face major headwinds via interest rates and volatile bond yields, as well as "falling corporate profitability, [which] will undermine the E of the P/E valuation". This will be exacerbated by consumers "buckling" under the rising living costs, McGrath added.

"Once we get inflation under control, we might get a virtuous cycle of yields coming down, rates stable, growth slow but picking up and right then you will get a great opportunity to buy growth names at amazing value," McGrath added.

Taking a five year view, he was optimistic that growth would not only make good returns but would outperform value. "But I think if you were looking to time that trade perfectly then there is probably another 3 to 6 months of pain ahead," he said.

"We will get the nod from the bond markets I suspect when yields move meaningfully back below 3% on the US 10 year. Until then, drink Pimm's and soak up the sun!"