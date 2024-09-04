Monks chair Sternberg to step down from board after 11 years

The Monks investment trust chair Karl Sternberg will not offer himself for re-election at the September 2025 annual general meeting.
Sternberg's decision to step down in 2025 came after he was asked by the board in April to continue in the position of chair, considering it "a matter of good succession planning" while they found a suitable replacement. "The board considers that the tenure of the chair should be determined principally by the board's role in providing strategic leadership, governance, challenge and support to the managers," the directors stated in the trust's latest annual report. Monks to pay lower annual dividend to boost share buybacks "[This is] whilst balancing the importance of independence,...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes