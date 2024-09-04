Monks chair Sternberg to step down from board after 11 years

September 2025 AGM

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
clock • 1 min read

The Monks investment trust chair Karl Sternberg will not offer himself for re-election at the September 2025 annual general meeting.

Sternberg's decision to step down in 2025 came after he was asked by the board in April to continue in the position of chair, considering it "a matter of good succession planning" while they found a suitable replacement. "The board considers that the tenure of the chair should be determined principally by the board's role in providing strategic leadership, governance, challenge and support to the managers," the directors stated in the trust's latest annual report.  Monks to pay lower annual dividend to boost share buybacks "[This is] whilst balancing the importance of independence,...

