Monks investment trust acknowledge 'mistakes' led to a 'disappointing outcome'

Managers Spencer Adair and Malcolm MacColl said: “We recognise that we have made mistakes."

In the trust's annual results, chair Karl Sternberg bemoaned the "disappointing outcome" of the past year, which has seen a share price fall of 7% in the 12 months to 30 April 2023, compared to a rise of 3.2% for its FTSE World benchmark.

Managers Spencer Adair and Malcolm MacColl said they recognise they had "made mistakes", but argued they had since taken "decisive action in repositioning the portfolio".

The managers explained they had made a push towards a greater focus on ESG and infrastructure, having recently sold Ubisoft "following a misconduct crisis", and adding power management firm Eaton.

Having merged with the Independent investment trust in November 2022, the trust currently sits on a discount of 12%, according to data from the Association of Investment Companies.

In its results, Sternberg noted that since 2015, when the trust changed its investment approach and managers, it had recorded a NAV total return of 126.7% and share price total return of 131.3%, roughly in line with its benchmark performance of 127.4%.

"Recent underperformance by growth stocks has wiped out the cumulative gains of the prior years," said Sternberg.

"We are very mindful of the need to return to outperformance, in a variety of market conditions," he added.

However, the managers still noted the portfolio had "significantly stronger aggregate balance sheets than the broader market," with a net debt-to-equity of 20% for the portfolio versus 50% for the FTSE World.

The trust's exposure to unquoted companies also fell in the last year from 6.6% to 3.9%, largely due to a trimming of unlisted firms in Schiehallion, which represents about half of the trust's exposure to the sector.

"These are often the fastest-growth companies, but they also have high financing needs, and that represents a risk in today's environment of tightening liquidity and competition for funds," said Sternberg.

The total ongoing charges ratio for the year rose to 0.43% from 0.40% in the prior year.