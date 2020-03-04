Monetary Policy Committee
BoE 'vindicated' on rate pause as inflation rises
Dangers remain
Impending rate cuts leave Bailey with little 'ammunition' to fight sluggish UK growth
Bond markets price in prospect of a 25bps rate cut
Pressure on BoE rises as inflation hits three-year low
Likelihood of 30 January rate cut rises
UK economy sees worst growth since 2012
Annual growth of 0.6% weakest for more than seven years
UK interest rates kept at 0.75%
Monetary policy 'could respond in either direction'
UK inflation remains 'well below' target
Figures released today
Westminster's antics keep investors waiting for much-anticipated 'Brexit bounce'
Will they still trust the current official timeline to leave?
Bank of England holds interest rates at 0.75%
Unanimous decision
UK inflation slips to 32-month low
Unexpectedly large drop
Investors at odds with UK policymakers on the direction of interest rates
Several caveats to Bank of England's hawkish stance
MPC member hints at more imminent rate rise - reports
Rise need not be Brexit-dependent
Lacklustre December helps push GDP growth to 0.5% in Q1
Improved business investment
BoE raises UK growth expectations as 'global tensions ease'
Sterling unwavered
What investors need to know before the Indian election
Largest democratic exercise ever taken
Cazenove's Mui: Brexit stage left
How to create order amid a seemingly disorderly exit
'Mid-cycle slowdown': UK economy weakens
Down from 0.6% in Q3 2018
Asset allocators sell down credit holdings ahead of 'bond catastrophe'
Fears ahead of end of quantitative easing
'The reliable boyfriend delivers': Bank of England unanimously votes to raise rates
Raised by 25 basis points to 0.75%
Janus Henderson's Ward: Is BoE about to make another policy mistake?
Argument against case for Thursday rate hike
Coutts' Higgins: Carney cannot face being called the 'unreliable boyfriend' anymore
Overweight UK equities
Still further to go: Long road back to monetary normality
Central bank concerns