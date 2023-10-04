Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures VCT launches up to £40m fundraise

VCTs/EIS

Molten Ventures VCT launches up to £40m fundraise

Targets 5% dividend

clock 04 October 2023 • 1 min read
Baillie Gifford UK Growth trust performance has 'continued to disappoint'

Investment Trusts

Baillie Gifford UK Growth trust performance has 'continued to disappoint'

'Mistake' over Just Eat

clock 30 November 2022 • 2 min read
H1 investment company review: leaders and laggards revealed as fundraising hits £4bn

Investment Trusts

H1 investment company review: leaders and laggards revealed as fundraising hits £4bn

Performance till 4 July

clock 05 July 2022 • 3 min read
Industry Voice: London's listed funds - fuelling high-growth private companies

Funds

Industry Voice: London's listed funds - fuelling high-growth private companies

clock 18 May 2022 • 4 min read
Most read
01

Investment Week reveals winners of Women in Investment Awards 2023

23 November 2023 • 4 min read
02

Ten key takeaways from the 2023 Autumn Statement

22 November 2023 • 4 min read
03

Hipgnosis Music Limited takes SONG and Mercuriadis to High Court

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

Fidelity shutters Eugene Philalithis' Diversified Growth fund

23 November 2023 • 1 min read
05

Autumn Statement 23: IHT left unchanged after rumoured overhaul

22 November 2023 • 2 min read
Trustpilot