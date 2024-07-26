Molten Ventures kicks off £10m buyback programme after portfolio exit

In a stock exchange notice today (26 July), the FTSE 250 firm said it had finalised the sale of its stake in the medical technology firm Endomag, yielding proceeds of around $46m slightly surpassing Molten's holding value of £35m. Molten initially invested in Endomag in 2018 and provided additional capital to support its growth in 2020, with funding also coming from Molten's EIS and VCT funds. Molten Ventures VCT launches up to £40m fundraise This exit, combined with recent proceeds from stakes in British chipmaker Graphcore and benefits platform Perkbox, takes the company to o...