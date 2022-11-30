Baillie Gifford UK Growth trust performance has 'continued to disappoint'

The trust's net asset value per share total return fell 10.9% from last year

In the trust's semi-annual results, it said that up to 31 October, net asset value per share total return fell 10.9%, compared to a 5.8% fall in the FTSE All-Share index.

The share price total return for the same period was down 11.9%, while net revenue return per share fell from 2.28p to 2.22p compared to last year.

The trust identified three main detractors to performance: Kitchen company Howden Joinery, car platform AutoTrader and clean air solution provider Volution.

It said the market fear of recession had pushed share prices down, although the management argued that the three had "compelling growth opportunities" and "strong balance sheets to weather any near term turbulence".

Exposure to "fast growing unlisted technology businesses" through Molten Ventures was also selected as a key reason for declines, as the market saw a fall in valuations in the quoted market translating into Molten's investment, though the trust said the level of pessimism "seems excessive to us".

The trust has made some "modest changes" in the last six months to its portfolio, taking two new holdings in corporate IT, Softcat and Kainos.

The trust's management said that it saw a "very compelling long-term structural trend" to benefit from in the sector.

Meanwhile, Just Eat Takeaway.com was eliminated completely from the portfolio, with the team saying it had been a "mistake" not to sell it earlier, when it had reduced its holding following a "disastrous" US acquisition.

The trust also added existing holds to Wise (foreign exchange transfers) and Experian (credit checking), arguing that both had been "unfairly derated given their strong fundamentals".

It also decreased holdings in information business RELX and distributor Bunzl, stating that "their growth profiles are more sedate".