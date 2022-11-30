Baillie Gifford UK Growth trust performance has 'continued to disappoint'

'Mistake' over Just Eat

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock • 2 min read
The trust's net asset value per share total return fell 10.9% from last year
Image:

The trust's net asset value per share total return fell 10.9% from last year

The Baillie Gifford UK Growth trust’s short term performance has “continued to disappoint” as headwinds have persisted for the UK economy.

In the trust's semi-annual results, it said that up to 31 October, net asset value per share total return fell 10.9%, compared to a 5.8% fall in the FTSE All-Share index.

The share price total return for the same period was down 11.9%, while net revenue return per share fell from 2.28p to 2.22p compared to last year.

The trust identified three main detractors to performance: Kitchen company Howden Joinery, car platform AutoTrader and clean air solution provider Volution.

It said the market fear of recession had pushed share prices down, although the management argued that the three had "compelling growth opportunities" and "strong balance sheets to weather any near term turbulence".

Exposure to "fast growing unlisted technology businesses" through Molten Ventures was also selected as a key reason for declines, as the market saw a fall in valuations in the quoted market translating into Molten's investment, though the trust said the level of pessimism "seems excessive to us".

The trust has made some "modest changes" in the last six months to its portfolio, taking two new holdings in corporate IT, Softcat and Kainos.

The trust's management said that it saw a "very compelling long-term structural trend" to benefit from in the sector.

Meanwhile, Just Eat Takeaway.com was eliminated completely from the portfolio, with the team saying it had been a "mistake" not to sell it earlier, when it had reduced its holding following a "disastrous" US acquisition.

The trust also added existing holds to Wise (foreign exchange transfers) and Experian (credit checking), arguing that both had been "unfairly derated given their strong fundamentals".

It also decreased holdings in information business RELX and distributor Bunzl, stating that "their growth profiles are more sedate".

Related Topics

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Author spotlight

Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Reporter

View profile
More from Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Impax AM sees continued inflows despite tough market environment

LendInvest launches open-ended property loans fund

More on Investment Trusts

Chrysalis proposes a reduction of its performance fee.
Investment Trusts

Chrysalis reduces performance fee

Down to 12.5%

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 30 November 2022 • 1 min read
The stock fell another 6.2% yesterday after the delay of its results.
Investment Trusts

Home REIT delays release of annual results after short-seller backlash

Sparks 6.2% share price drop

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 29 November 2022 • 2 min read
Private equity trust discounts are currently trading at pandemic lows.
Investment Trusts

CT Private Equity discount remains stubborn despite NAV uplift

NAV up 9.3% in Q3

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 25 November 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Four graphs explaining... alternatives

29 November 2022 • 3 min read
02

Home REIT delays release of annual results after short-seller backlash

29 November 2022 • 2 min read
03

Rishi Sunak states 'golden era' of UK and China relations is over

29 November 2022 • 3 min read
04

BoE starts sales of bonds bought during emergency gilt market operation

29 November 2022 • 1 min read
05

The Big Interview with Tyndall IM's Alex Odd: 'M&A would dilute what we are trying to achieve'

29 November 2022 • 4 min read
06

Industry Voice: Impact measurement and management - addressing key challenges

28 November 2022 • 3 min read
06 Dec
United Kingdom
Conference

Fixed Income Market Focus - December 2022

Register now
Trustpilot