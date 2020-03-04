mid-cap
T. Rowe Price brands WeWork investment 'terrible'
Statement made in a filing to US SEC
Andrew Vaughan named as new manager of Free Spirit fund
Appointment is ‘a natural progression’
Unearthing the 'businesses of tomorrow' in UK mid caps
Disrupters, tech leaders and global-facing stocks
Somerset to launch EM small and mid-cap fund for Asquith
Second vehicle for manager
Polar Capital's Davis: Time to take control of style drift?
The past six months in European markets have been dominated by two factors: profit warnings in the more cyclical sectors and an aggressive derating of mid-cap growth stocks.
MiFID II drives liquidity drought as broker research coverage falls
Mid-cap liquidity suffers most
Industry Voice: Where are Asia's Dividend Opportunities?
Over the past year markets have paid more attention to reflationary policies in Asia than earnings improvements. As a result, companies that have been growing the fastest—sometimes irrespective of valuations—have performed the best.
Japanese pensions funds' increasing allocation to equities will boost valuations
Equity markets worldwide keep nudging record highs despite political anxieties - nuclear explosions in North Korea, Brexit implosions in Europe and Trump outbursts in the US.
JPM's Brittain: We need to keep investors interested in small and mid caps amid Brexit fears
MiFID II also a challenge
Neptune's Martin: UK faces horrible combination of clouded outlook and high valuations
Concerned about Brexit and weaker pound
Unicorn's Mackersie backs internationally-focused small and mid caps
Helped by weaker sterling
Why cost inflation creates a 'difficult cocktail' for profits
Putting restaurants and retailers at risk
Revealed: The top (and bottom) investment trusts since Brexit vote
JPMorgan trusts leading the winners
OMGI to launch UCITS long/short UK small and mid cap fund
For managers Service and Kerr
Sanditon's Dean: Banking sector falls should be of 'greater concern' to investors
Julie Dean, fund manager at Sanditon Asset Management, takes a closer look at the performance of the banking sector in 2016.
Neptune's Martin: How I am navigating a potential Brexit
Reduced exposure to London property market
Five consumer stocks driving the Unicorn UK Income fund
Managers bullish on UK consumer
Skagen Focus manager highlights unique stocks to help turn around performance
Filip Weintraub, manager of the recently launched Skagen Focus fund, has blamed the sell-off in global markets over the past few months for the portfolio's tough start.
UK equities: Can it get any better from here?
Market expectations benign, says Wharrier
OMGI expands remit of Watts' £1.8bn UK Mid Cap fund
Old Mutual Global Investors (OMGI) is to alter the investment objective of Richard Watts' UK Mid Cap fund to allow the manager to hold more in mid-cap stocks sitting outside the FTSE 250.
One to Watch: An industry star takes over a top-quartile portfolio
Neptune UK Opportunities fund
UK mid-cap manager Ulrich quits F&C
F&C manager Michael Ulrich has quit the firm, with management of his UK equity funds passing to Tom Wilson.
How should managers view UK smaller companies against the current economic backdrop?
Dan Nickols manager of the Old Mutual UK Smaller Companies fund, asks if UK smaller companies should realistically be trading at a discount to their large cap peers