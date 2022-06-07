Simon Knott to retire as Rights and Issues passes to Jupiter's Dan Nickols

Steps back after 39 years

New lead manager of the trust Dan Nickols
New lead manager of the trust Dan Nickols

Rights and Issues veteran Simon Knott will retire in September 2022 after four decades running the UK smaller companies trust, with management of the vehicle passing to Jupiter Unit Trust Managers.

Dan Nickols will take on lead management of the fund, supported by Matt Cable, as the trust abandons its current structure as a self-managed alternative investment fund from 1 September.

David Bramwell, the trust's chair, said: "Simon has produced outstanding returns for shareholders over the period of his tenure, with the net asset value per share of the company increasing 10,371% compared with a return of the FTSE All-Share index of 610%.

"We are very pleased that Simon will remain a non-executive director of the company following his retirement as investment manager. At the same time, we look forward to working with the Jupiter team over the transition period and as investment manager from 1 September."

The trust, which has £189m in assets under management and trades at an 11% discount to NAV, will undertake a 10% tender offer to buy back shares at 96% of NAV for investors who do not wish to follow the board to Jupiter.

Bramwell said the board had performed a "thorough review of potential investment managers" and had decided Jupiter offered the best fit as a "specialist, high conviction, active asset manager".

Rights and Issues emphasised the "outstanding" track record of Nickols, who since January 2004 has managed the Jupiter UK Smaller Companies open-ended fund.

"Jupiter is delighted to be chosen to manage the investment portfolio of the company following Simon Knott's long and distinguished career," said Magnus Spence, head of investment trusts at Jupiter.

"We are excited to be given the opportunity to manage a closed-ended fund at this time in a segment of the market which has many outstanding investment opportunities."

Jupiter will be paid a combined fee for its services as investment manager and AIFM, which, together with the operating expenses of the company, will not exceed 0.8% ongoing charges figure.

