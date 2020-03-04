micro cap
Five liquidity golden rules for owning small caps
Capacity awareness and position sizing vital
Miton duo increases position in UK micro caps in anticipation of market rebound
Slow growth in UK sector
Where can investors find the best IPOs and new offerings?
Market showing "signs of life"
Livingbridge appoints third portfolio manager for UK equities team
Joins from Pinebridge Investments
Three hidden gems in the UK small-cap sector challenging their larger peers
Pharma sector and specialist managers among picks
Small-cap managers brace for reporting season amid MiFID II research 'degradation'
Came into force in January
What will happen to micro caps in next market fall?
The micro-cap sector is often deemed synonymous with higher risk: that the smaller the company, the greater the associated risk warnings.
Downing's micro-cap trust makes first investments
Now approximately 1/3 invested
Liontrust micro-cap team: Five stocks to exploit the UK digital economy
Opportunities in UK
Love at first sight: Which mandates are on fund selectors' radars for 2017?
Valentine's Day special
Livingbridge's Wotton: AIM IPO market shrugs off Brexit jitters
Attractive opportunities
Liontrust's Cross and Fosh: A difficult environment separates the wheat from the chaff
Evolution of the Economic Advantage process
City Financial merges away Octopus micro-cap fund version to increase core focus
Follows sale of Adviser Centre
Downing's MacKenzie: The micro caps that have outperformed post-Brexit
Micro caps were predicted to fall
Yearsley and Robertson appointed to Downing board
Sit on the public equity investment committee
Liontrust unveils top five holdings for recently-launched UK Micro Cap fund
Technology stocks featured
ML Capital and Toscafund restructure Pegasus mandate
£4bn hedge fund run by Martin Hughes
Miton raises additional £28m for UK micro cap trust
Second round of fundraising
Miton plans £30m share issuance for MicroCap trust
Run by Gervais Williams
Rodrigs takes on first all-cap mandate for River & Mercantile
Fund rebranded as Hanbury steps back
Liontrust's Cross: The types of stocks on my radar for new micro-cap fund
Fund slated for Q1 launch
The fund giving investors pure access to UK micro-caps
Fund capped at £30m to ensure micro-cap exposure