Investors demand more ESG focus from small and micro caps

Enhanced reporting and transparency on ESG policies are a must

Jenny Turton
clock 09 September 2021 • 2 min read
No investors suggested the focus on ESG will decrease.
Image:

No investors suggested the focus on ESG will decrease.

Small and micro-cap companies must increase their focus on environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues to attract the attention of investors, an MBH Corporation study has shown.

According to the research carried out by the investment holding company, 87% of professional investors said ESG issues will increase over the next 12 months, with a further 31% expecting a "dramatic increase" within the next year.

Almost half of those surveyed, which collectively manage £83.2bn in small and micro-cap investments, said the focus on ESG will increase significantly over the next five years, with no investors suggesting the focus will decrease.

Calastone: ESG funds rake in 90% of July equity vehicle inflows

Investors will also expect enhanced reporting and transparency on ESG policies and strategies from the companies they are investing in as part of the increased focus.

Vikki Sylvester, CEO of Acacia Training and executive director of MBH, said: "ESG issues sit right at the heart of the corporate and investor agenda and our study demonstrates they will only grow in importance for investors and small and micro-cap companies.

"ESG is not just something for major companies and our commitment to ESG is integral to our business as we continually look to find new ways to make sure we continue to have a positive impact on our people and the planet."

Earlier this week, research from NN Investment Partners showed those companies that have standalone ESG committees fare better when it comes to enhanced reporting and sustainability performance.

Pacific AM launches sustainability profiling tool for advisers

Adrie Heinsbroek, chief sustainability officer at NN Investment Partners, said: "How much oversight boards provide on sustainability varies and may often be quite limited. The decision to adopt standalone or combined board level ESG committees remains voluntary but is influenced both internally, such as having a company culture that values sustainability, and externally by factors such as stakeholder and regulatory pressures.

"Given these committees are voluntary, they could be viewed as signalling a company's heightened focus on the strategic performance of ESG, but this may only reflect a superficial commitment."

He added: "The research findings once again show the important effect of companies having ESG in focus, and the impact on their ESG performance. As active investors, we continue to engage with companies to put this on their radar and exert our influence by having discussions on this topic."

Related Topics

More on ESG

Greenwashing accusations key concern for advisers
ESG

Report: Reputational risk putting advisers off sustainable funds

Greenwashing fears

Beth Brearley
Beth Brearley
clock 08 September 2021 • 2 min read
The profiler aims to help advisers and their clients understand what sustainability, in investing terms, means to them.
ESG

Pacific AM launches sustainability profiling tool for advisers

Developed alongside financial advisers

Hannah Godfrey
clock 08 September 2021 • 2 min read
Fraser Lundie, head of credit at Federated Hermes
Funds

Federated Hermes launches low-carbon bond fund with Swedish partner

Fund to actively engage with holdings to support climate change action

Hannah Godfrey
clock 08 September 2021 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Janus Henderson raises pay across entire company

06 September 2021 • 1 min read
02

FRC announces 125 'successful' signatories to new UK Stewardship Code as one-third of applicants fail to make list

06 September 2021 • 2 min read
03

Octopus unveils UK Future Generations sustainable fund

08 September 2021 • 4 min read
04

Why the 60/40 model is here to stay

02 September 2021 • 4 min read
05

'Last-ditch attempt' at equality: Industry reacts to PM's dividend tax hike

07 September 2021 • 4 min read
06

Investment Association to launch six sectors next week as original plans for eight fall flat

07 September 2021 • 2 min read
16 Sep
United Kingdom
Conference

Fixed Income Market Briefing 2021

Register now
Trustpilot

 