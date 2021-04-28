Top performer River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap to return cash to shareholders

This is the fifth redemption since the company's launch in December 2014

The River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap investment trust will return cash to shareholders, following strong performance by the company over the past several months.

The trust's board intends to undertake a compulsory redemption of the trust's redeemable ordinary shares. Its redemption mechanism is used periodically to return capital to shareholders so as to return the company's net asset value (NAV) to around £100m, in accordance with the policy in the original prospectus.

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap has seen a share price and NAV total return of 140.9% and 76.5%, respectively, over one year, according to Association of Investment Companies data.

This compares to an average UK Smaller Companies AIC sector share price and NAV total return of 67.4% and 64.3%, respectively, and the Morningstar UK Small Cap index's gain of 47.1% over the same period.

The trust is currently trading on a 4.4% discount to NAV of £302m.

Andrew Chapman, chairman of River and Mercantile, said: "The trust has performed extremely strongly over the last several months. The portfolio manager's steadfast focus on the strategy and belief in the growth potential of the UK microcap sector during this period has delivered for our investors.

"This is the fifth redemption since the company's launch in December 2014 and indeed the company will have now returned more to investors - a total of £77m - than it raised at IPO and subsequently, a total of £70m.

"These multiple redemptions enhance returns to investors and maintain the level of assets at the appropriate amount for investing nimbly in the microcap sector.

"The current redemption is being done at over 300p per share which compares very favourably with the original issue price of 100p."

In February of this year, River and Mercantile returned £15m to shareholders, following a period of further strong performance under the stewardship of the company's lead portfolio manager George Ensor.