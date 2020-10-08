River & Mercantile profit halves as performance fees slump

River & Mercantile (R&M) saw its profits cut in half due to much lower performance fees and the "significant investment" the firm has made in its distribution and investment manufacturing divisions.

R&M said that its underlying revenues grew by 6% to £69.4m in its full-year to 30 June 2020, with assets under management (AUM) 11% higher at £44.2bn.

However, its adjusted underlying pre-tax profit slipped by 37% to £13.2m and its statutory pre-tax profit halved to £8.3m. The firm declared a second interim dividend of 2.81p per share and will recommend a final dividend of 2.34p, taking the total payout to 9.54p, a lower level than 2019.

These lower figures are the result of the building out of its distribution team, which CEO James Barham said would help it to achieve its five-year goal of doubling AUM as well as adding to its product range through the addition of a global ESG growth/quality equity franchise and an alternative credit team.

However, the biggest contributor to the lower profits and dividends was a slump in performance fees earned in the year to just £1.2m, from £12.5m in 2019.

Falling gilt yields were given as a large reason for this, as the majority of R&M's fiduciary performance fees are calculated against clients' liability-related objectives.

Lower Government bond yields have increased those liabilities by more than 10% in some cases, Barham explained, meaning the hurdle that needs to be achieved has become more difficult to meet.

Meanwhile, choppy markets have not helped, "creating headwinds for generating high levels of outperformance".

"Our fiduciary portfolio managers took swift action in Q1 2020 to reduce risk when it became clear how economically far-reaching the Covid-19 crisis would become," Barham said.

"Protecting capital, however, is unlikely to generate high performance fees in the period protection is needed, but we hope will be beneficial in later years as assets are put to work in stronger market conditions."

One positive, Barham continued, was the recovery seen in the net assets of the River & Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Company under the stewardship of George Ensor.

The NAV of the trust is now approaching £100m, which is "within striking distance of a capital repayment event and the release of embedded performance fees".

R&M's performance fee on the vehicle is only crystallised when the trust's NAV exceeds £110m.

Overall, Barham said R&M was "well positioned in this exciting and evolving industry in which we operate".

"Our focus on developing highly relevant investment solutions for our broadening client base, founded on our deep understanding of client needs, combined with strong and broadening distribution, and a robust and scalable operational infrastructure is key to our future development.

"We have an incredibly talented employee base, rich in diversity and we have committed to continue to invest in our people to make sure that we provide the positive outcomes of which our clients have become accustomed."