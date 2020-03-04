MFS Investment Management

MFS launches equity income duo
MFS Investment Management has expanded its range of income-generating products with the addition of US and Global Equity Income funds.

Conjecture: UK Equity
In the latest Conjecture debate, our panelists from Aberdeen Asset Management, MFS Investment Management, S&P Capital IQ and Threadneedle Investments discussed UK Equity.